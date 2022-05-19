Manipur Government To Prohibit ‘Single-Use Plastics’ By 2022; Combat Multi-Faceted Plastic Pollution 

NET Web Desk

Single-use plastic bags can contaminate soil and water, endangering humans and wildlife alike. Given its detrimental impact, stakeholders and governments throughout the world are taking steps to ban its usage, reducing marine and land-based plastic pollution, as well as the quantity of waste that ends up in landfills, which is linked to greenhouse gas emissions.

Keeping in view of its adverse effects, the Manipur Cabinet has approved the ‘Manipur Plastic Policy 2022’ which aims to combat multi-faceted plastic pollution by restricting plastic usage.

According to UNI report, the policy also states that anyone caught dealing in or using plastic objects in violation of the policy’s directions will face a five-year prison sentence and a fine of up to one lakh rupees.

Further, the cabinet also approved the ‘Manipur Tourism Policy 2022,’ which takes into account the evolving tourism industry, and examined the progress of the ‘100 Days Programme.’

‘The Manipur Tourism Policy 2022’ seeks to harness the tourism potential of the state, create employment and livelihood possibilities, as well as encouraging investment and income generation.

As part of the 100-Action Points for the First-100 days of the new government, the Cabinet is determined to undertake necessary measures to double the width of 79 stretches, consisting of 57 roads in the Greater Imphal area, 10 in other District Headquarters across the valley areas, and another 12 roads in the hill district headquarters.

Meanwhile, the cabinet has also decided to launch ‘District Hill Leaders’ Day’ and ‘Meeyamgi Numit’; delivering the government services to the doorsteps of general public.

It has also agreed to grant a 100% subsidy of Rs 30,000 as the first instalment of seed money to specified applicant categories.