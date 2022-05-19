Manipur : Incessant Rainfall Triggered Landslides, Earth Fissures In Kangpokpi; Posing Threat To Masses

NET Web Desk

Torrential rainfall has triggered massive landslides and earth fissures across Twilang area of Kangpokpi District; posing severe threat to general masses. It has impeded the ongoing clearance efforts on IT stretch by the Joint Monitoring Development Committee (JMDC).

According to the JMDC, another landslide hit Gelnal hamlet on Tuesday night. However, the Committee has opted to clear the debris later, due to its hazardous condition.

The committee was also forced to clean the landslide at Govajang, which trapped several Army trucks for the entire night.

The JMDC’s ongoing landslide clearing work between Govajang and T Vaichong Sub Divisional Headquarters has been disrupted by the continued rain, while four more areas are yet to be cleared due to the constant rain, which poses a serious risk to the employees.

This committee informed the general public that landslide removal could resume in a day or two, depending on the weather.

It further stated that the oil supply for cleaning the landslides is nearly depleted, and that money are scarce, while there is no prospect of improvement with the ongoing rain, since landslides occur in several sites every two to three hours.