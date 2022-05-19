Meghalaya : Report On Substandard Construction Of ISBT Will Be Submitted To Centre; Asserts BJP Leader – Alexander Hek

NET Web Desk

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s central scheme monitoring committee will soon submit a report to the Central Government on the alleged poor-quality construction of the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) at Mawlai Mawiong.

Following inspection of the ISBT today, the BJP leader – Alexander Laloo Hek informed the same.

Addressing the mediapersons, Hek stated “we will submit a report on the substandard work being conducted while constructing the ISBT to central administration as well as the North Eastern Council (NEC), which has funded the project worth of Rs. 48.31 crore”.

Responding to a query on requesting an investigation into the matter, the BJP leader stated that central administration will look after the required necessary measures.

Hek stated that during the inspection, the committee discovered fissures and leakages in the building.

“We are particularly concerned about the safety of passengers arriving from outside the state,” he said.

He also urged the authorities to ensure people’s safety, which is their topmost priority; and therefore emphasized that if anything goes wrong, the state’s name will be tarnished.