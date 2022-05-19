Mizoram Reports Fresh Outbreak Of ‘Fall ArmyWorm (FAW)’; 7 Districts Affected 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram reported a fresh outbreak of Fall ArmyWorm (FAW) – pest that damaged maize cultivations across several regions of the northeastern state; informed an on Thursday.

According to the Director of Agriculture Department – James Lalsiamliana; report based on the fresh outbreak of FAW was received from some parts of the state on May 13. Agriculture officers in all areas were then notified to take precautions against the outbreak, he said.

According to Lalsiamliana, FAW has severely impacted 89 villages in seven districts. The pest has been detected in more than 490 hectare of land, where maize is cultivated.

Mizoram incorporates of 11 districts, however comprehensive data from Khawzawl and Siaha districts are still pending. The Serchhip and Hnahthial districts similarly had a low frequency of FAW. The worst-affected districts are – Lunglei and Mamit; claimed Lalsiamliana.

FAW was detected in 287 hectares of land along 22 villages of Lunglei. While, it was found in 93.6 hectare of land in 29 hamlets of Mamit district, he said.

In Aizawl district, FAW was discovered in 38.4 hectares of land, affecting 15 villages, he said.

Its worthy to note that FAW outbreak was first detected in Mizoram in 2019, and its occurring every year since then during the summers, Lalsiamliana said.

The state administration, on the other hand, is taking all possible steps to prevent its outbreak by providing pesticides and insecticides to cultivators, he said.

In order to kill the bug, farmers have been instructed to use soap solutions, salt-red pepper mixture and ash. Lalsiamliana believed that the outbreak will be halted shortly, noting that FAW has a slim chance of surviving during the monsoon.