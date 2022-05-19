Sikkim : Gangtok To Host ‘Table Tennis Championship’ For State Veterans From May 27-29 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Sikkim is all set to host the 24th edition of its State Table Tennis Championship and ‘State Veterans Table Tennis Championship’ from May 27-29 at Indoor Gymnasium Hall of Paljor Stadium, Gangtok.

Cadet Boys & Girls, Sub-Juniors, Juniors, and Open Men & Women will compete in this championship.

Organized by the Sikkim Table Tennis Association; this championship will be held as per ITTFI regulations and proper dress code must be followed.

While the ‘State Veterans Table Tennis Championship’ will be held for veterans of 40+, 50+ and 65+ men and women under the categories of singles and doubles.

According to a press release issued by the Sikkim Table Tennis Association, these cadet events will be open to those who were born on or after 01.01.2009. The Sub-Junior events will be open on or after 01.01.2007. The Junior events will be open to players born on or after 01.01.2005.