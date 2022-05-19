Sikkim : Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 13-Yr-Old Daughter 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

A 40-year-old father announced that his 13-year-old teenage daughter had been missing since the morning of May 18. The minor was later found by her brother on the riverbank and taken to the Police Station.

Following interrogation, the 13-year-old minor claimed that she had been sexually assaulted by her father on multiple occasions over the past year.

“During the consultation with PS, the underage child revealed that she had been sexually molested by her father several times for a year and had also been apprehended by the medical officer,” informed the police report.

A case was then registered against the 40-year-old father under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act of 2012.

The offender was arrested, and the youngster was brought to the Childline Center for shelter and counselling.