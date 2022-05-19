Sikkim : ‘Single-Use Plastics’ Prohibited Under Jurisdiction Of Mangan Nagar Panchayat

NET Web Desk

The production, stocking, import, distribution, sale & utilization of Single-Use Plastic (SUP) items has been prohibited under the jurisdiction of Mangan Nagar Panchayat in Sikkim.

This move has been undertaken in response to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)’s notice for implementing blanket ban on certain SUP products with effect from July 1, 2022.

According to a press release issued by the Mangan Nagar Panchayat, “the Manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of following in Single-Use Plastic (SUP) including polystyrene and expanded polystyrene, commodities shall be prohibited with effect from 1st July, 2022.”

“Earbuds with plastic sticks, for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (Thermocol) for decoration. Plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straw, trays, wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, plastic or PVC banners less than 1000 micron, stirrers,” – further reads the press release.