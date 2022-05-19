Sikkim : Vehicle Rolls-Down Into Teesta River; Rescue Operations Underway

NET Web Desk

In a tragic incident, a vehicle crashed and rolled-down into Teesta River near Dikchu Bridge in North Sikkim on Wednesday at around 5:30 PM.

According to reports, initial eye witnesses remarked that the vehicle was speeding and lost control, causing the vehicle to crash into the reservoir of Teesta Stage V.

The vehicle – a silver Bolero Vehicle was reported to be plying towards North Sikkim. Although, the vehicle has been recovered but no body has yet been found.

The continuing search effort at Teesta river in Dikchu, is being managed by Mangan Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Superintendent of Police (SP), Mangan; with the help of GREF, Teesta Urja, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Teesta Rescue team, Mangan Police, and local populace.

Following the tragic event, the concerned authorities immediately rushed to begin the rescue effort. The search operation began after requisition to National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) and Teesta Urja to decrease the water level at the accident site which resulted in the vehicle’s recovery at around 4:45 AM today.

The DC Mangan is collaborating with DC Gangtok and DC Pakyong for prompt measures. Meanwhile, search is on to rescue the occupant of this vehicle.