Arunachal Pradesh : Forest Panel Seeks Report On Clearances Granted For Hydroelectric Projects 

NET Web Desk

The Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) sought a report within three weeks about the compliance status of forest clearances granted to Arunachal Pradesh for initiating hydroelectric projects.

According to The Indian Express report, this move comes after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) took “suo motu notice” of an investigative report, detailing how two key hydel power projects in Arunachal Pradesh were among six massive undertakings initiated across the nation, between 2004 and 2020.

The NGT sought responses from the Ministry of Environment, the Arunachal Pradesh government, and the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) on whether the requirements for granting forest clearances to the 3,000-MW Dibang hydroelectric project in the Dibang Valley area had been met.

It directed the Ministry to correct the errors in its affidavit before the next hearing on July 14.