Arunachal Pradesh : Sale Of Mithun Meat Prohibited Across Upper Subansiri District 

NET Web Desk

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Upper Subansiri – Mika Nyori issued an order on Thursday prohibiting the sale of mithun meat throughout the district.

In view of the order, the district’s butchers have been told to “avoid slaughtering and selling mithun meat in the marketplaces”.

The Tagin Cultural Society (TCS) had previously sent a memorandum to the DC, requesting that mithuns be protected as endangered animals.

Meanwhile, the increasing price of mithun meat on daily markets has resulted in a price hike for mithuns in all hamlets, indicating that “the public is unable to bear the price of mithuns, especially when requirements arise during traditional events”.

As per the district administration, this prohibition will be effective from May 26 and last for five months.

“Anyone discovered violating the injunction will be prosecuted under the applicable statute,” the DA further added.