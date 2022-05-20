Assam Government Signs Pact With IIT-Guwahati To Establish Multi-Specialty Hospital 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Government today inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) for establishing the first-of-its-kind ‘Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute (AAHI)’ integrated with a 350-bedded multi-specialty hospital.

The pact has been signed in the presence of Union Education Minister – Dharmendra Pradhan; Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Education – Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh; Assam Education Minister – Ranoj Pegu; Union Minister of AYUSH & Ports, Shipping & Waterways – Sarbananda Sonowal; among others.

“AAHI will usher in a new era of multidisciplinary medical research, and the institute’s breakthroughs will benefit India’s medical tech industry in the coming years,” – declared Sarma.

The project is expected to cost Rs 546 crores. The 350-bed hospital will be established on the campus of IIT-Guwahati and will serve as a hub for doctors, researchers, and technology.

AAHI will focus on advanced fields such as stem cell research, implantation, artificial intelligence, simulation labs, robotic surgery, and wearable electronics, to name a few. It will cover an area of 50,000 square metres.

The project will be carried-out through a special purpose vehicle governed by a board of directors.

Assam is “eager to interact with private firms, corporate entities, and philanthropic groups to come forward as well,” according to Singh.

