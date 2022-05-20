Assam Police Launches Digital Awareness Programme; Raises Awareness On Cybercrimes

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to create safer online environment, the Assam Police in collaboration with Meta (previously termed Facebook) today commenced a digital awareness training – “We Think Digital” for youths at Royal Global University.

The event will focus on delivering best practices of digital safety, through simple access to digital literacy awareness seminars, training materials, and a knowledge repository that includes child and adult safety self-help material, safety films, tools, and a help guide.

Meta’s goal is to promote safe online behaviour by raising awareness about the rise in cybercrime, and equipping teenagers with the relevant tools and resources to combat online damage.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of Assam Police wrote “Taking forward our mission to create awareness on Cyber Safety, @HardiSpeaks, CP @GuwahatiPol, Ghanshyam Dass, Sec(IT) along with @metaindia & @IndiaFutureFou2 launched the nationwide ‘We Think Digital’ campaign at Royal Global School today.”

“During the launch, Harmeet Singh delivered an engaging Keynote address, followed by other interactive sessions highlighting the importance of ensuring digital well being of children.” – he further added.

The training modules would incorporate cyber security aspects and fundamentals of digital literacy, such as – internet browsing, cyber bullying, sextortion, darknet services, trolling, and identity theft, among other topics.

This partnership, based on Meta’s “We Think Digital” campaign, intends to train 10,000 kids from Assam’s various schools and universities.

According to the Guwahati Police Commissioner – Harmeet Singh, “the new idiom of communication is social media. To keep safe, we must navigate. He urged pupils to take advantage of social media’s positive aspects rather than abandoning it entirely due to its negative aspects.”

“The assistance of the Assam Police Department is always available for reporting any concern or cybercrime,” he further added.

Meanwhile, the Trust and Safety Head of Facebook India (Meta) – Satya Yadav asserted that “our platforms for young people are built to promote responsible empowerment while also providing age-appropriate safeguards. We are always improving technology so that youngsters can benefit from our platforms while being safe.”