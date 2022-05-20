Assam : Rahul Gandhi Urges Congress Workers To Extend Assistance Towards Flood-Affected Victims 

NET Web Desk

The Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged party workers and leaders to extend all possible assistance towards flood-affected victims in Assam.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul wrote “Lakhs of people are affected by severe flooding in Assam. I urge Congress workers and leaders to continue extending all possible assistance to the rescue & relief operations.”

Its worthy to note that the natural catastrophe has impacted more than seven lakh people across 29 districts; pushing the total death toll to nine.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), “till now, 7,17,046 people across 29 districts have been affected due to the flood crisis. While, 9 people have died as a result of floods and landslides.”

Meanwhile, the Assam Rifles, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Indian Army are initiating rescue and relief operations across flood-affected regions of the state.