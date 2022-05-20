Assam : Timely-Credit To 100 Agro-Based Startups; Strengthening Entrepreneurial Ecosystem 

NET Web Desk

Recognizing the tremendous opportunities for growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector in Assam, BillMart Fintech – a knowledge firm partnered with Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Export Promotion Council (MSMEEPC) to support the state administration in entrepreneurial skill development workshops; thereby raising awareness on utilization of technologies for the growth of their businesses.

These organizations have announced that timely credit shall be facilitated to 100 startups in the agro-based sector.

As per MSMEEPC Chairman – Dr D S Rawat and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Billmart Fintech – Jigish Sonagara, 10000 of the 67,000 MSME units registered across the state, along with the 100 agro-based startups will be provided with timely credit during the current financial year.

As a follow-up of their study on “North East-A Paradise for Tourism”, these two organizations will hold Invest Tourism Mart in Assam, Shillong, other NE states.

The Agriculture Minister of Assam – Atul Bora on Thursday urged both the organizations to undertake on-ground surveys and establish integrated “incubator centres” with marketing arrangements.

The minister also directed these organizations to call-on authorities for a conversation and assured them of the state government’s full support.

“We will examine MSMEEPC and BillMart’s different activities, and the government will take the required actions to strengthen the state’s MSMEs in terms of funds, technology, expertise, and more business,” Bora stated.