Burma Teak Wood, Areca Nuts Worth Over 3 Crores Seized From Nagaland; 16 Held 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Rifles in collaboration with the Nagaland Police have foiled a major attempt to smuggle illegal Burma Teakwood & massive stash of Areca Nuts from the northeastern state; and apprehended sixteen individuals in connection with the offence.

According to a press release, the joint operation initiated by the paramilitary troop and state police personnel led to the seizure of 150 tonnes of illegal Burma Teakwood worth of approximately Rs 1.8 crores.

Meanwhile, the security forces have also confiscated 400 bags of Areca Nuts worth of approximately Rs 1.3 crores from the Naga Check Gate in Kohima District of Nagaland.

Taking to Twitter, official account of The Assam Rifles wrote “#AssamRifles in a joint operation with State Police apprehended sixteen individuals and recovered 150 tonnes of illegal Burma Teak worth approx Rs 1.8 Crores”

“and 400 bags of Areca Nuts worth approx Rs 1.3 core at Naga Check Gate, Kohima District, Nagaland.” – it further added.