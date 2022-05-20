Improve Education Quality To Bridge Social & Gender Gaps : Sikkim Forest Minister – Karma Loday Bhutia 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Sikkim Forest Minister – Karma Loday Bhutia along with the senior officials of various line Departments attended the 3-days long ‘North East Conclave 2022’ from May 20-22, 2022 at IIT Guwahati.

Organized under the Chief patron-ship of Union Minister of Education, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship – Dharmendra Pradhan; and the Co-Chief Patronship of Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma.

During the inaugural secession of the conclave held today, Loday highlighted the rich natural resources of Sikkim and the commitment of Sikkim Government to conserve and preserve these resources.

He discussed the effects of climate change on glaciers and water bodies, emphasizing a study conducted on Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim, which revealed a considerable rise in the lake’s extent, generating the risk of Global Lake Outburst Flooding downstream.

Loday also informed the house on the ban imposed by the Sikkim Government on use of plastic bottles which are more than 2 litres.

In the education sector, he spoke of the priority being given by the State Government for education and the progress made by the government to improve the quality of education, so as to make it more inclusive and bridge the social and gender gaps.

He urged young minds and IITians to concentrate their research and development efforts on making the world a better place to live in.

Its worthy to note that the ‘Northeast Conclave 2022’ aimed to create a common interface for collaborating and showcasing the best Research & Development (R&D) activities, through exhibition from all the education/research institutions and industries across the states of the North-East India.

Its main objective is to lay-down the foundation for creating an environment conductive to the development of local indigenous technologies and innovations, promotion of translational research and entrepreneurship; thereby supporting the nation to achieve the deliverables of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).