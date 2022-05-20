Manipur : ‘Biometric Attendance System (BAS)’ Mandatory From June 1; Ensuring Punctuality Of Government Employees

NET Web Desk

In order to ensure punctuality and accountability of government employees; the Manipur Government has decided to make the utilization ‘Biometric Attendance System (BAS)’ mandatory across all government offices from June 1.

The move follows the state government’s decision to implement a 5-day work week (Monday-Friday) for all government offices, agencies, bodies, and public sector undertakings with effect from April 1, 2022.

According to a statement issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, appropriate modifications to the system will be made for officials working on roster system, special duty or other such jobs.

Its worthy to note that BAS has been prohibited across all government offices of Manipur, since March 2020 as a preventative measure against the COVID-19 outbreak in the northeastern state.