Meghalaya CM Meets Khasi, Garo Society Representatives; Discusses Measures To Promote Indigenous Dialects 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma today held a meeting with representatives of the Khasi Authors’ Society (KAS) and A’chik Literature Society (ALS) at the Meghalaya Secretariat.

Taking to Twitter, Sangma wrote “In pursuance of our efforts for the inclusion of Khasi & Garo languages in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution, a meeting was held with members of Khasi & Garo societies to discuss measures to promote the languages through various activities.”

This meeting aimed to highlight the state administration’s efforts to promote the languages in the northeastern state, particularly among youths.

“As we discuss the next steps for the inclusion of the Khasi and Garo languages in the 8th Schedule, it is also critical that we promote the languages in the State not only through academics, seminars, and symposiums, but also through movies, music, and other forms of art, and broaden the activities,” he said.