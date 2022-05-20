Meghalaya : Inquiry Panel Submits Report On Killing Of Former HNLC Leader – Cheristerfield Thangkhiew

NET Web Desk

The one-man commission – Justice T Vaiphei Inquiry Commission, investigating the assassination of former Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) leader – Cheristerfield Thangkhiew today submitted its report to the Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma.

The Chairman of Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) – Justice T Vaiphei presented the findings to Sangma.

Addressing the mediapersons, Justice Vaiphei declined to reveal the Commission’s findings, arguing that the report was “confidential”. After conducting 20 hearings, it took six months to finish the report.

“I questioned five witnesses, including the medical officer who performed the post mortem and four police officers. “I examined five witnesses from the victim’s family, two commission witnesses who are the Investigation Officer (IO) – one from the Khliehriat IED explosion case and the other from the Mawlai case where the incident occurred on August 13, 2021,” Justice Vaiphei added.

“As far as I’m concerned, I’ve given it all to complete it, and to the best of my abilities, no stone was left unturned in producing the finest possible report. Now the ball is in the government’s court,” he said.