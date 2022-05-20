Meghalaya : KHADC Chief Writes To Deputy CM; Seeks Intervention On Power Outage In Sohra 

NET Web Desk

The Chief of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) – Titosstarwell Chyne wrote to the Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya – Prestone Tynsong; demanding prompt restoration of power supply along Sohra and its surrounding regions.

According to the letter, Chyne urged the Deputy CM to intervene into the concerned matter to ensure that “power supply is restored urgently so that people of these areas can go about their day-to-day activities without any more disruption.”

He stated that power to these regions has been disrupted in recent days, bringing difficulty to the populace, especially pupils, and that power to most areas had not been restored as of today.

“If power is not restored quickly, the tourism sector in Sohra will be severely harmed,” he added.