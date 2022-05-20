Meghalaya’s ’50th Statehood Day’ Celebrations Scheduled Today In Ampati; Postponed

NET Web Desk

Keeping in view of the uncertain cyclonic storm and trails of devastation left by the natural catastrophe across the venue site led to the postponement of ’50 years of Meghalaya’s Statehood Day’ celebrations at Ampati Mini Stadium in South West Garo Hills District.

The storm which occurred on Thursday caused heavy damage to preparations at the venue including – stage, pandal, stalls, equipment, etc.

According to a press release issued by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of South West Garo Hills District, the celebrations which was supposed to be held today, have been postponed until further notice.

“Inconvenience caused to all concerned is regretted,” – the release further reads.

Its worthy to note that Meghalaya along with Tripura & Manipur attained the recognition of a full-fledged state with effect from January 21, 1972 under the North Eastern Region (Reorganization) Act, 1971.