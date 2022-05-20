‘African Swine Fever’ Confirmed In 3 Districts Of Nagaland; Advisory Issued To Prevent Spread 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Directorate of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services (AH&VS) of Nagaland today confirmed that African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak have been confirmed in 3 districts – Longleng, Mokokchung & Phek District.

According to a DIPR report, AH&VS Department has informed the masses and swineherds that confirmed cases of African Swine Fever (ASF) have been established through “Nucleotide Sequencing” of PCR products and RT-PCR from NIHSAD in Bhopal & NERDDL in Guwahati.

Currently, the disease is contained in Phek, and moderately contained in Longleng, but the situation in Mokokchung is yet to be contained satisfactorily.

It may further be mentioned that unless swift action is taken in a coordinated effort, high morbidity & mortality are going to create an acute shortage of local pigs in the coming months especially from October to December resulting in the high cost of pork in the market.

The Department has found it impossible to monitor the entry/import of live pigs from outside the state due to the nature of the border porosity with neighbouring States.

Besides, the current epidemiological survey indicates that the disease originated from outside the state, owing to the high and rampant import of pigs (live pig and cut meat).

Hence, to contain ASF in the state, the General Public, Piggery Farmers & Pork Consumers are requested to remain vigilant and strictly observe the following advisory – Report pig deaths to the nearest Veterinary Health Centre for necessary sero-monitoring; Not to consume dead/diseased pigs, but carry out a deep burial method and subsequent sanitization; Refrain from importing live pigs for meat and piglets for breeding purposes from outside without knowing the health status; Refrain from buying pork of unknown origin; Maintain strict bio-security measures in the farms; Practice usage of footbath at the entrance of the farm; Vaccinate pigs against Classical Swine Fever; Avoid feeding with feeds, especially from hotels and other wastes which may be contaminated.