Nagaland : ‘Inspection Team’ Constituted To Combat Illegal Money Collection Along Checkpoints

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

In compliance with the notification issued by the Nagaland Government on measures to combat alleged illegal money collection from the vehicles at check gates and other locations in the state, the Kohima District Administration had an emergency meeting with Police, Transport and IPR at DC’s Office chamber, Kohima on May 20, 2022.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kohima – Gregory Thejawelie, highlighted the notification in detail and briefed the members on the steps and measures to be taken up at the district level.

As per the Government’s directive, an Inspection Team of the district was constituted with ADC (Hqr) as the team leader along with Addl SP, Regional Transport Officer and District Public Relations Officer as team members.

The DC stated that the team was constituted to conduct regular inspection of any functional unauthorized check gates and also to conduct comprehensive inspection of illegal collection of money taking place in the district.

Pointing out the important role of the ‘Inspection Team’, the DC stated that the team has to ensure that all concerned departments close down and dismantle any temporary structure/building standing at the location of unauthorized check gates within Kohima district.