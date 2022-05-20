Sikkim : National Workshop Promoting ‘Sowa-Rigpa’ Medicinal System Kicks-Off In Gangtok

NET Web Desk

The National Institute of Sowa-Rigpa under Ministry of Ayush in collaboration with Namgyal Institute of Tibetology (NIT), Sikkim is hosting a two-days National workshop on Sowa-Rigpa for the Sowa-Rigpa practitioners of North Eastern States.

This event which commenced from today, will culminate by May 21, 2022 in Manan Kendra, Gangtok.

The Sikkim Governor – Ganga Prasad; Sikkim Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang; Union Minister of AYUSH & Ports, Shipping & Waterways – Sarbananda Sonowal; Minister of State (MoS) for AYUSH – Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai; Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Sikkim – M.K Sharma; among other dignitaries are attending the event.

This is for the first time that such an event is being held in Gangtok where Union Minister and MoS AYUSH along with senior officials from the Ministry of AYUSH will be attending the event.

The Himalayan system of medicine, also called Sowa Rigpa or Amchi, was inducted by the government of India in 2010. In a bid to promote the system, the government set up the National Institute of Sowa Rigpa in 2019.

This effort intends to preserve and promote the Sowa-Rigpa medicine system in North Eastern states; thereby providing a platform to scholars, practitioners, researchers and students from various institutions to carry forward the legacy of this great medical system’s standardization.

Traditional Sowa-Rigpa practitioners from the North Eastern states, as well as from all over India are attending the event.

Its worth noting that the Sowa-Rigpa medical system, which dates back to more than 2500 years, is one of the world’s oldest surviving and well-documented medical traditions.

Popularly known as Amchi; this medicinal technique is practiced in Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Darjeeling.