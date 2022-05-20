Tripura CM Highlights Shortcomings Across State’s Top Referral Hospital

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 20, 2022 : Tripura’s top referral hospital here in Agartala city is still having some lacunas which needs to be addressed immediately, said Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha during his visit at the Agartala Government Medical College and Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital here on Friday.

Principal Secretary of the state’s Health department JK Sinha, Director of Medical Education Prof Chinmoy Biswas and others accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit.

After inspecting various departments, facilities provided to the patients and interacting with healthcare fraternity at the AGMC’s conference hall, Dr Saha told reporters “I am having a long-standing relationship with GBP Hospital. I am having a good experience about this hospital, there have been certain shortcomings which I got to see in some places. All those need to be addressed immediately.”

“However, GBP hospital is the best healthcare institution in the state, starting from all the infrastructure, faculties, doctors, paramedics and other health care workers. In some places, I have told the hospital management authority that patients should not lie on the ground. I have told the Principal Secretary that although the load of patients is high in GBP Hospital premises, ensure that the cleanliness and good environment is maintained significantly”, he added.

The Chief Minister said “I also visited the departments of cardiothoracic surgery and all. I am overwhelmed with the facilities available in GBP Hospital. Earlier, many people from poor sections left the state for better treatment in different parts of India, but now, they prefer to visit GBP Hospital”.

“Doctors and faculties are also the sons and daughters of this state. Hence, we will take the benefit of treatment from AGMC and GBP Hospital. The common masses need to be given the belief that this government hospital has all facilities and it’s not necessary to visit corporate hospitals. I had also advised the hospital management authority that the infrastructures available in the state’s top referral hospital must be maintained properly so that those machines don’t become obsolete”, he added.

Chief Minister Dr Saha also expressed that this hospital is an art of excellence and people are getting benefited.