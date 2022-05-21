Assam : Fake Currency Ring Busted In Mangaldoi; 5 Held 

NET Web Desk

A five-member gang suspected to be involved in an interstate ring of counterfeit currency has been apprehended from Assam’s Mangaldoi.

According to the police, the offenders were apprehended due to prompt action by four unarmed Home Guard Jawans.

Following their arrest, a large amount of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 15 lakhs in the denomination of Rs 500 were confiscated.

According to police, these two Home Guard Jawans, identified as – Alkibar Rahman and Hitesh Medhi noticed the Maruti Swift car bearing registration number ASO1AF9389 moving suspiciously near Chapai Chowk at midnight.

They attempted to stop the truck, but the driver refused and raced away towards Mangaldai town.

Following receipt of the information, these two Home Guard jawans intercepted the automobile at Karimchowk in Mangaldai town and transported the vehicle and four passengers to the police station. Police seized thirty packets of FICN totaling 15 lakh after conducting a thorough check of the vehicle.

Identified as – Sahidur Mandal, Shahad Ali, Rubibul Hussain, Manowar Hussain; all these offenders are residents of Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills District.

Meanwhile, these Home Guards have also nabbed another culprit – Nawab Sharif Akand, a resident of Assam’s South Salmara, while he was prowling in front of Mangaldai Police Station, attempting to gather information about the arrested persons.