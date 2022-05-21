Assam : Himanta Biswa Sarma Rated Most Popular CM; Over 43% Residents Satisfied With Performance 

NET Web Desk

Assam’s Himanta Biswa Sarma rated the most popular Chief Minister, among statesmen who won the Assembly polls in May 2021.

According to the latest survey conducted by CVoter, Sarma has risen to the top among the chiefs of four states (West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu) and one Union Territory (Puducherry).

During the survey, respondents were asked to rank the Chief Ministers of their respective states’ based on their performances.

In Assam, more than 43% of respondents stated they were extremely satisfied with Himanta Biswa Sarma’s performance, while more than 41% expressed the same in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Sarma’s performance was rated as satisfactory by 37 percent of Assam respondents.However, around 18% of respondents were dissatisfied with the performance, reflecting the polarized nature of politics in Assam.

Its worthy to note that the Assam CM left the Congress in 2015 to join the BJP. He was instrumental in the BJP’s victory in Assam’s 2016 Assembly elections, the first in the state’s electoral history.