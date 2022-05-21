AYUSH Ministry Announces Major Initiatives For Sikkim & Northeast India

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister for Ayush and Ports, Shipping & Waterways – Sarbananda Sonowal announced major initiatives to boost the traditional medicinal practice including Sowa Rigpa, Ayurveda and Naturopathy in the tiny Himalayan state of Sikkim.

Addressing the National Workshop on Sowa Rigpa – the traditional & ancient medicinal practice; Sonowal announced that an ‘International Yoga & Naturopathy College’ will be established in Sikkim which will boost the medical tourism sector along Northeastern regions.

The Union Minister along with other dignitaries virtually inaugurated the Sowa Rigpa College Building at NIT in Deorali, Gangtok.

Highlighting the importance of Sowa Rigpa, a 30-bedded Sowa Rigpa Hospital will be established in Sikkim. Furthering the Ayush initiatives in the Northeast region, the Union Minister announced setting up of Yoga & Wellness centre at every Gram Panchayat level in the state along with an Ayurveda Medical College under Satellite Institute programme in Sikkim.

Sonowal also stated that the Ministry is exploring the possibility to set up a Research Council for Sowa Rigpa.

The two-days workshop was organized by the National Institute of Sowa Rigpa (NISR), under the Ministry of Ayush in collaboration with Namgyal Institute of Tibetology (NIT) at Gangtok in Sikkim.

It was attended by Practitioners, Academicians, students and other stakeholders of Sowa Rigpa medicinal practice of Himalayan citizens.

“Ayurveda and Yoga have boosted India’s international standing tremendously. Other traditional Indian medicinal techniques, we believe, will strengthen India’s accomplishment. Since time immemorial, India has played a crucial role to heal both body and mind. India’s new growth engine is located in the northeast. Our diverse flora can aid in the revitalization of the region’s Ayush-based economy. We’re working to build a foundation for Ayush in Northeast India. We are optimistic that Sikkim and the Northeast as a whole will grab this chance and become important players in realizing the region’s economic potential.” – he stated.

Taking to Twitter, Sonowal wrote “As part of the National Workshop on Sowa-Rigpa, I am happy to virtually inaugurate the Sowa Rigpa building at the Namgyal Institute of Tibetology in Gangtok. Bringing world-class infra will help modernise and promote this traditional system of medicine.”

“The @moayush is also exploring the possibilities of setting up a separate research council for Sowa-Rigpa, along the lines of various other such councils for Ayurveda, Siddha etc. We are committed to setting up At Sikkim, 30 Bed Sowa Rigpa Hospital International Yoga & Naturopathy College Ayurveda College as satellite institute Yoga Wellness Centre at every GPU.” – he further added.