Central Government To Dispatch Petroleum Products For Tripura : CM – Dr Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

The Union Ministry of Petroleum has taken an initiative to supply petroleum products for Tripura with an aim of providing relief to the petrol and diesel consumers in the state.

Due to natural calamity of cyclone ‘Asani’ in several parts of Assam, the railway link and only lifeline i.e. Assam-Agartala national highway had come to a complete stop for the last couple of days.

Tripura’s Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Friday in his social media handles shared this recent development and good news for the POL (Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants) consumers.

He wrote, “The Union Ministry of Petroleum has taken special initiative to supply petrol and petroleum products in the state. About 500 kilolitres of petrol and high speed diesel have been dispatched to Tripura. No worries, adequate supply has been ensured.”

Meanwhile, union minister of state for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli in a written reply to union minister of state for Social Justice and Empowerment, Pratima Bhoumik said, “A total of 38 TTS (Tanker Transport Services) of Petrol and Diesel has been loaded for Dharmanagar and Silchar from IOCL Betkuchi Terminal in Guwahati. Another 20 TTS loaded from HPCL and BPCL for Dharmnagar and Silchar. More 58 TTS have been loaded from Guwahati for Silchar and Dharmanagar. The route from Guwahati to Silchar has been cleared and supplies have been executed through this route.

“There are 3 days of petrol and 18 days of diesel in stock already available at IOCL Moinarbond Depot at Silchar. 10 TTS have been loaded from Silchar for Mizoram. Besides, Agartala Plant has 15 days of LPG stock with a delivery time of less than 1.5 days for refills”, Teli told Bhoumik.