COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 16 New Cases; 1 Fatality  

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 16 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 4.94%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 150. While, a total of 2,28,110 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 698 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 324 samples were tested on May 20, 2022, out of which 9 samples belonged to males, while 7 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,27,262. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 16 positive cases.