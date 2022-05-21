Flood & Landslide Crisis : Assam, Meghalaya CM To Meet Union Home Minister – Amit Shah  

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma and his Assam counterpart – Himanta Biswa Sarma will meet the Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah to discuss the situation of floods and landslides triggered by pre-monsoon rains, and apprise him about the impact and measures to address the aftermath.

Both the Chief Ministers would first hold a meeting; before departing for New Delhi to meet Shah.

Sangma recently spoke with the Assam CM, who expressed concern over the disruption in the movement of people and goods to the Barak Valley.

“We had a meeting with the deputy commissioners and the relevant agency. Necessary action was taken to ensure that the path is clear.”

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) were directed to assess the issue.

The CM said the DCs were directed to take stock of the situation. Besides, he’ll hold a meeting with the DCs and other agencies later this month to assess the preparedness to tackle the situation, so that the northeastern state isn’t caught off guard.