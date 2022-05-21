Increase ‘Jana Sanyog’, Reduce Exhilaration : Tripura CM – Manik Saha To BJP Karyakartas

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 20, 2022 : Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Saturday directed the karyakartas of Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to increase ‘Jana Sanyog’ by inquiring whether the common people are getting the government benefits by reducing joy and exhilaration.

Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Mahila Morcha leaders, members and office bearers on Saturday felicitated the new Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha at BJP state headquarters here in Agartala city.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the felicitation ceremony, Dr Saha said “We all are precisely aware about the present situation and in that state of affairs, I had to take the responsibility of becoming the Chief Minister of the state. During the last four years, several developmental initiatives were taken up by former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb-led government. We all have to move the work forward in an expedited manner as the time is less.”

“I am directing all ‘Karyakartas’ to engage themselves in social activities. They should inquire whether the benefits of the welfare schemes started by the central and state governments’ is truly enjoyed by each and every person of Tripura. The karyakartas should also visit each and every house of the state and increase ‘Jana Sanyog’ with the common masses. By reducing the joy and exhilaration, the Morcha’s members and office-bearers must extend all kinds of support and work for the welfare of common people”, he added.

Dr Saha also significantly emphasised on the women empowerment issues which was started by the government led by former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

Being asked about the crisis of Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants products in the state, Tripura Chief Minister said that he had talked with the union Petroleum minister recently and from the other side, he received assurance to look into the matter by that night itself. Dr Saha had told the state’s Chief Secretary to send a letter. Apart from this, he had also talked with the union Civil Aviation minister regarding the price hike of flight fares.