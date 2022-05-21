LR Bishnoi Assumes Charge As New DGP Of Meghalaya

NET Web Desk

Lajja Ram Bishnoi – an IPS Officer of 1991 batch assumed charge as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Meghalaya on Friday.

After taking-over as the Chief of Meghalaya Police force, Bishnoi stated that he would assess the current scenario before taking any action.

Taking to Twitter, Bishnoi wrote “Assumed charge as DGP @MeghalayaPolice today evening. Torrential rain welcomed me. Met senior officials & sought updates on various issues. We, @MeghalayaPolice will work with renewed zeal towards a safe & peaceful Meghalaya. #HelpUsToHelpYou”

Assumed charge as DGP @MeghalayaPolice today evening. Torrential rain welcomed me.

Met senior officials & sought updates on various issues. We, @MeghalayaPolice will work with renewed zeal towards a safe & peaceful Meghalaya. #HelpUsToHelpYou @SangmaConrad @LahkmenR pic.twitter.com/kzavjSpaSW — Dr L R Bishnoi, IPS (@lrbishnoiips) May 20, 2022

The IPS official today met the Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma at his official residence. Taking to Twitter, Sangma wrote “Dr. @lrbishnoiassam, new DGP of Meghalaya called on me at my residence today. Wishing him all the best. @MeghalayaPolice”

Dr. @lrbishnoiassam, new DGP of Meghalaya called on me at my residence today. Wishing him all the best. @MeghalayaPolice pic.twitter.com/AqCpOhrvxp — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) May 21, 2022

A post-graduate in veterinary science and an Assam-Meghalaya cadre, Bishnoi served as Assam’s Special Director General of Police (Training & Armed Police) and the In-charge Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Bishnoi took-over the charge from Idashisha Nongrang, a 1992 batch IPS officer.

Its worthy to note that LR Bishnoi was appointed as the new DGP of Meghalaya, just four and half months after R Chandranathan retired from office on December 31, 2021.

Following the retirement of R Chandranathan in December, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) cleared the names of three candidates for the state’s senior police position – Mukesh Agarwal, KV Singh Deo (both 1989 batch) and Lajja Ram Bishnoi (Assam-Meghalaya cadre IPS Officer of 1991 batch).