Meghalaya CM Leads Way Towards Environmental Conservation; Intends To Utilize ‘Electric Vehicles’

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma intends to utilize an Electric Vehicle (EV) to commute to his office – an effort to safeguard the environment; thereby lessening the impact of fossil fuels on global warming and climate change.

The CM also encouraged other departments and residents to utilize electric vehicles as a first step towards stepping into a greener environment, and ensuring that “everyone share their effort to safeguard the environment and lessen the impact of fossil fuels on global warming and climate change.”

“I will utilize an electric vehicle to minimize reliance on fossil fuels; thereby promoting the usage of electric vehicles in government offices and among state residents.” – Sangma further added.

Addressing the mediapersons on Friday, Sangma stated that “this will not only save money at the office, but will also ensure that we are contributing to environmental conservation.”

Its worthy to note that the CM’s Secretariat got its first electric vehicle – Morris Garage (MG) five-seater Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) on May 20.