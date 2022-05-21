Meghalaya : Eastern Air Commander Visits Laitkor Peak; Reviews Operational Potential, Warfighting Capacity

NET Web Desk

The Eastern Air Commander – Air Marshal DK Patnaik today visited the Air Force Station in Laitkor Peak to inspect the operational potential and the warfighting capacity of the base.

Upon arrival, Patnaik was received by Group Captain Sandeep Singh VM, Station Commander.

According to Shillong’s PRO Defence, the Eastern Air Commander also inspected various portions of the station and reviewed the ongoing activities and services.

During his conversation with the Air Warriors, he stressed the importance of remaining operationally engaged and vigilant. He also discussed the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) human resource management strategies.

Meanwhile, he also urged the station’s air warriors to stay operationally focused, physically and mentally fit, and to uphold the IAF’s mission and highest traditions.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of Shillong’s PRO Defence wrote “Air Mshl DK Patnaik AOC-in-C,EAC visited Air Force Station Laitkor Peak, #Shillong on an inspection visit . He reviewed the operational , maint & admin aspects of Station & interacted with the air warriors emphasizing on the need to be operationally focused & vigilant .”