Mizoram Government Writes To Union External Affairs Minister; Seeks Assistance For Fuel Supply Via Bangladesh 

The Mizo National Front (MNF)-run administration has requested the intervention of the External Affairs Minister – Dr. S Jaishankar’s assistance in arranging for the transportation of cooking gas and oil to Mizoram via Bangladesh.

According to The Organiser report, the Mizoram Minister for Food, Supplies and Consumer

Affairs – K. Lalrinliana has appealed to the Union External Affairs Minister to make arrangements for transportation of cooking gas and oil to Mizoram through Bangladesh “as the state of Mizoram has been cut-off from the rest of the country for last six-seven days due to floods and landslides in Assam and Meghalaya”.

Lalrinliana has asked Bangladesh’s External Affairs Minister to speed-up the shipment of oil and cooking gas through the country, since the country is facing a serious fuel crisis.

The minister also urged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to hire more staff to help repair the railroad connecting Assam and Mizoram as soon as feasible.

He also convened a meeting with the representatives of state Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department, Food Corporation of India (FCI) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) in Aizawl and discuss the oil & gas scarcity in detail.

The group was advised that, while train repair would most likely take longer, road connectivity will be restored within a few days.

Mizoram’s Food Minister – Lalrinliana has urged IOC officials to take immediate efforts to secure the resumption of petroleum, oil, and lubricant supplies.