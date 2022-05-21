Mizoram : More Than 30,000 Myanmar Refugees Received Identity Cards; Process To Culminate By May 2022 

NET Web Desk

The Task Group on Myanmar refugees constituted by the state government asserted that efforts have been made to complete profiling and issue identity cards to all the refugees by May end.

The committee held a meeting with nodal officers from all districts through video conferencing on Friday. During the meeting, it was decided that process of profiling, identification and issuance of identity cards would be completed by May 2022.

According to state home department officials, over 32,000 refugees have sought refuge in Mizoram since February 2021, following Myanmar’s military coup and ensuing crackdown on anti-coup protesters.

As per official, the number of refugees fluctuated as some returned to Myanmar or relocated to other parts of the state.

The refugees’ screening and issuance of identity cards began in January of this year. The rising daily caseloads of COVID-19 in the state, particularly in the Myanmar border areas, made it difficult for officials to profile the refugees and issue them with identity cards. It has issued identity cards to over 30,000 Myanmar refugees till Friday, May 20.

Its worthy to note that since the military takeover, a total of 29,532 Myanmarese refugees have abandoned their homes and sought shelter in 11 districts of Mizoram. Majority of the refugees are Mizos with ethnic ties to Myanmar’s Chin state; most of them are housed in refugee camps, while others reside with their relatives or rented houses.