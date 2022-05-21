‘Illegal Money Collection’ : First Inspection Of Check-Gates Carried-Out In Dimapur

NET Web Desk

In compliance with the notification issued by the Nagaland Government on measures to combat alleged illegal money collection from the vehicles at check gates and other locations in the state, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Dimapur District today conducted the first inspection of Check Gates.

The inspection team carried-out their first inspection at Khakhati check gate, New Field check gate, and Dillai check gate.

This team led by the chairman of ADC – H. Atokhe Aye, and committee members SDO(C) Sadar – Zubenthung Ngullie; EAC Dimapur Sadar, Assistant Commissioner of Police; District Transport Officer, and DPRO officials began exploring numerous checkpoints in Dimapur to ensure that no unauthorized checkpoints are operational; and that no one is illegally collecting money along the authorized checkpoints.

In order to curb illegal money collection from vehicles, the Nagaland Government has directed the closure of all police check-gates, except the existing inter-state check gates. The interstate check gates may function till May 31, 2022, and beyond that date shall function only after obtaining a specific approval of the Home Department.