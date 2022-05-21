Nagaland : Drugs Worth Of Rs 15 Lakhs Confiscated From Kohima 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

In a major operation against drug menace, the Kohima Police personnel today confiscated a massive stash of contraband substances worth of Rs 12 lakhs from Kohima District.

According to a press release issued by the Kohima Police, the items were confiscated while conducting routine checking of vehicles at Khuzama Inter-State Police Check-Gate.

During the routine frisking, the security forces noticed that a Maruti Gypsy without registration number, suspiciously parked on the highway.

The vehicle was then thoroughly inspected and found that plastic soap cases were concealed in modified compartment of the vehicle.

Altogether, 15 (fifteen) soap cases containing suspected heroin powder weighing 186 gms were recovered and seized from the vehicle.

The driver is thought to have abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene after witnessing the police officials conducting vehicle checks. Attempts are being made to determine the driver’s identify as well as the vehicle’s registered owner.

Meanwhile, a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered for further investigation.