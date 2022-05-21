Nagaland : Trade Bodies Welcome Govt’s Decision To Combat ‘Money Extortion Rackets’ Along Check-Gates 

NET Web Desk

The Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and the Business Association of Nagas (BAN) lauded the Nagaland Government for issuing steps to address alleged unlawful money collection from the vehicles at check gates and other locations in the state; which has been a long-standing desire of the public and business community.

DCCI requested the state government to strictly enforce the directives, claiming that “illegal taxation” contributes to the state’s rising prices.

The removal of checkpoints will also have a favourable cascading effect on costs of critical commodities and other goods; informed a DCCI press release.

Furthermore, transporters based in Dimapur continue to face illegal taxation and harassment from numerous parties and anti-social forces.

“These groups and elements are indulging in ‘middlemen’ practices and pressure tactics on transporters including forced closure of transport offices and subtle threats through SMSs.” – DCCI informed.

The President of BAN – L Mongkum Jamir stated that move of the state government to dismantle check-gates was a “proactive decision” aimed at building a “business-friendly economy”.

Its worthy to note that recently, the Nagaland Government has directed the closure of all police check-gates, except the existing inter-state check gates. Meanwhile, the check gates installed by other Departments, including the Municipal and Town Councils, shall also be immediately closed throughout the northeastern state.