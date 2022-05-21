Sikkim : SGAY Scheme Striving To Transform Rural Landscape; Over 2000 Residences Completed Till Date 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

As many as eight house keys for newly-constructed ‘Sikkim Garib Awas Yojana (SGAY)’ has been handed-over to beneficiaries of Budang-Kamarey by Rhenock legislator – Bishnu Kumar Khatiwara in an event held at Budang – Kamarey GPU.

The mentioned GPU have received 16 SGAY houses, out of which 13 have been completed so far and keys for eight house owners were provided today.

MLA Khatiwara and team earlier visited Mamjay Ward under Rhenock Constituency to take assessment of the damages caused by Torrential Rainfall of Airport flash Flood. He met with the victim’s family.

Its worthy to note that SGAY is a flagship programme of the state government initiated to transform the rural landscape for the poor and marginalized section of the society. The scheme aims at facilitating dignified housing for the poor in order to improve the quality of their lives by providing basic amenities.

Earlier, the department had set a target to construct a total of 3050 number of SGAY residences by March 31, 2022 but due to geographical barriers it is delayed but now the executing firm is trying to finish the project as early as possible.

Nearly 100 number of houses have been allocated in 32 constituencies including Sangha constituency. A total of 2100 Sikkim Garib Awas Yojana (SGAY) houses have been completed till date.