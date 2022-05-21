Sikkim : “Yogautsav Programme” Organized In Gangtok; Raising Awareness On Physical & Mental Disciplines  

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

A Yogautsav programme was celebrated at the historic Enchey Monastery in Gangtok. The programme was attended by the Chief Minister of Sikkim – Prem Singh Tamang; the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush – Sarbananda Sonowal; the Union Minister of State for Ayush & Women and Child Development – Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai; Sikkim’s Minister of Health & Family Welfare – Dr Mani Kumar Sharma along with other dignitaries.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Ayush, National Ayush Mission, and Sikkim’s Health & Family Welfare Department. The state Health Minister – Dr Mani Kumar Sarma, welcomed everyone at the Yogustav where Common Yoga Protocol was performed.

Speaking after the event, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Yoga is a beautiful way to enrich our lives. It helps in physical rejuvenation as well as improve our spiritual health. We are very happy that we could join and perform at Yoga at this beautiful and historic Enchey Monastery today.”

Adding further, the Minister said, “Yoga has given a tremendous fillip to the stature of India at the global stage. Under the dynamic leadership of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modiji, we are doing countrywide countdown Yogutsavs in the run up to International Day of Yoga. It was his efforts that Yoga is now celebrated across the world on June 21 every year. I am happy that people of Sikkim has joined this countdown today through this Yogutsav. We seek their continued support to make Yoga a part of our daily lives for an enriched life and at the same time contribute towards the soft power of India at the global stage.”