Tripura : Former CM – Biplab Deb Enjoying Undue Privileges As Legislators; Alleges Congress Leader

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura’s former minister and Pradesh Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman on Friday accused just resigned chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb from his constitutional post and enjoying undue privileges after becoming a simple MLA in the state while the administration is left to be a mute spectator in this regard.

In a press conference at Congress Bhavan here in Agartala city on Friday, Roy Barman said “Former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb is now an MLA, but still he is enjoying all the facilities and privileges that he enjoyed during his tenure as the constitutional head of Tripura state. Being a simple MLA, he still enjoys the motorcade consisting of 10 vehicles, high end security arrangements, helicopter rides to different parts of the state and most significant accommodation in the lavish CM’s residence. Why the administration is still acting as mute spectator after knowing all these is a mystery for us”.

The five-time MLA and Congress leader Roy Barman urged the state’s Director General of Police and Chief Secretary to withdraw all these luxurious conveniences of the former Chief Minister Deb which is complete violation of protocols.

He said, “The Pradesh Congress is seeking the intervention of the DGP of Tripura police and Chief Secretary to withdraw all the inappropriate privileges of ex-CM Deb. During his visits in other districts, the District Magistrates and SPs are not duty-bound to receive him. It is found that they are being forced to do that. Students are being forced to cancel college classes and attend an interaction programme with former CM Deb. In what capacity he is conducting such sessions, this needs to be clarified by the government”, Roy Barman asked.

Urging CM Dr Saha to ensure a tough stand against misuse of power, the Congress leader said, “Common people will consider you as a prototype of the erstwhile CM if actions aren’t initiated immediately. We don’t want to see you in the same way he exploited his chair for several corruption. I feel the CM tried to make a precise assertion by taking minimal security cover as we saw him during the visit to flood affected areas but power hungry people like Biplab Kumar Deb shall never understand that”, he also added.

In a sharp reaction to the issue, Tripura BJP chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said, “As the Congress leaders have no hope of reviving in future, they are making such unreasonable statements. This depicts the picture of their frustration. Former CM Biplab Kumar Deb is Y-Plus category protectee and he is entitled to this security cover ever since he assumed the charge of state BJP President in the year 2016. Whether the security cover will be withdrawn or not, the matter lies with the Ministry of Home. Such statements don’t make any sense although the leader knows everything beforehand”.