Union Home Minister – Amit Shah Arrives In Arunachal Pradesh; Receives Rousing Welcome 

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah, who is on a two-days visit to Arunachal Pradesh received a rousing welcome accorded by the Chief Minister – Pema Khandu, Deputy CM – Chowna Mein; and other dignitaries.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of Arunachal Pradesh Information & Public Relations (IPR) Department wrote “Hon’ble Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at Deomali Helipad on a 2 day visit to Arunachal Pradesh. HCM Pema Khandu accorded him a warm welcome. HM will be visiting Parashuram Kund, RKM Narottam Nagar, inaugurate various developmental projects & interact with civil society.”

Hon'ble Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at Deomali Helipad on a 2 day visit to Arunachal Pradesh. HCM Pema Khandu accorded him a warm welcome.

HM will be visiting Parashuram Kund, RKM Narottam Nagar, inaugurate various developmental projects & interact with civil society. pic.twitter.com/gncrrxPi5g — ARUNACHAL IPR (@ArunachalDIPR) May 21, 2022

Blessed to have Adarniya Griha Mantri Shri @AmitShah Ji in Arunachal Pradesh. Today, welcomed Adarniya Griha Mantri at Deomali Helipad along with Dy CM Shri @ChownaMeinBJP and MP Shri @TapirGao. @HMOIndia @ArunachalCMO pic.twitter.com/ODtKUIWPUF — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) May 21, 2022

Besides, Shah today unveiled the statue of Swami Vivekananda at Ramkrishna Mission, Narottam Nagar in Tirap District’s Deomali, on the occasion of its ‘Swarn Jayanti Samaroh (Golden Jubilee Celebrations)’.

राष्ट्रवाद और अनंत ज्ञान के अप्रतिम प्रतीक युगप्रवर्तक स्वामी विवेकानंद जी के विचार हमारे लिए प्रेरणा के अखंड स्त्रोत हैं, जो युग-युगांतर तक देश का मार्गदर्शन करते रहेंगे। आज रामकृष्ण मिशन आश्रम (नरोत्तम नगर) में स्वामी विवेकानंद जी की प्रतिमा का अनावरण किया। pic.twitter.com/BUxRkIiwEj — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 21, 2022

He will also lay the foundation-stone of a 51-ft bronze statue of Bhagwan Parshuram at the famous pilgrimage site of Parshuram Kund near Wokra in Lohit District.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, i.e. May 22, the Union Home Minister will also attend the ‘security and development review’ meeting at Namsai and interact with the personnel of Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Services Selection Board (SSB), Assam Rifles, Border Roads Organization (BRO), National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

Shah will also meet the social organizations and address a public meeting at the Namsai-based ‘Multi Purpose Cultural Hall’, where he will be inaugurating 22 developmental projects and lay-down the foundation stones for 25 other projects across Arunachal Pradesh.

He will also offer prayers at the Golden Pagoda of Namsai, also known as ‘Kongmu Kham’ in the Tai-Khamti language.