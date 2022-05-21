War-On-Drugs : Opium Worth Over 5 Kgs Confiscated From Manipur; 2 Held 

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown against drug menace, the Manipur Police apprehended two offenders and confiscated more than 5 kgs of opium from their possession.

According to reports, the Churachandpur District Police seized 4.2 kgs of contraband Opium; and nabbed a drug peddler – Bir Bahadur (35), a resident of Opd Gelmol Village in Churachandpur District.

Meanwhile, a First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against the offender in connection with the incident.

Similarly, the Commando teams of Bishnupur Police confiscated around 1.06 kgs of suspected opium from the possession of one – Nengneihat Haokip @ Hatneo Haokip (23), a resident of Tungjang hamlet in Leimatak.

Accordingly, a case has been registered and the person has been handed-over to Bishnupur Police Station.

