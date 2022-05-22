Tripura Police, BSF Troops Seized Cannabis Worth Rs 1.15 Crore And Two Arrested

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 22, 2022: Tripura police and the vigilant troops of Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday seized about 430 kilos of dry cannabis worth over a crore of rupees during a joint operation at Adampur area under Kalamchoura police station in Sepahijala district.

The BSF operation lasted for more than six hours and recovered 430 kilos of dry cannabis with a market value of more than crores of rupees. Meanwhile, it is learned that some police sources in the Adampur area had given information about that ganja to officer-in-charge Bishnupad Babu several times.

After receiving a tip-off, BSF rushed at Kalamchoura police station around 8 AM, however, as soon as the BSF team reached the police station, Bishnupada Bhowmik started avoiding them. However, the BSF team later took the second officer to the Adampur area and started conducting the raid.

Although some constables of the police station were standing at a distance. Meanwhile, 150th Battalion BSF personnel recovered 430 kilos of dried cannabis from 11 drums after a long five-hour operation. Later, an NDPS case was filed in the name of Hasina Begum, although the husband Abdul Rahaman has fled from the scene.

Meanwhile, the locals have started saying that many people were surprised not to see the officer-in-charge Bishnupada Bhowmik in such a big operation.

In another operation, Teliamura police recovered a large quantity of dry cannabis from an Ambassa-bound truck while checking the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle and the assistant were detained.

Acting on the anti-drug drive and on the instructions of the Khowai district’s SP Bhanupada Chakraborty, the Teliamura police conducted searches on the long distance trucks every day. As usual, on Saturday, Teliamura police station SI Pritam Dutta led an operation and while checking the long distance vehicles, a truck bearing registration number BR06CB-7902 coming from Agartala was searched.

SI Pritam Dutta questioned the driver Sanjay Sharma if there was anything illegal in the vehicle. In response to Pritam Dutta’s question, the driver confessed that they were carrying cannabis in the vehicle. Upon search the police recovered 290 kilos of cannabis from a secret place under the body of the vehicle. The market price of the contraband is over Rs 15 lakh.