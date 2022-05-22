Tripura Police Recovers Illegal Firearms In Deep Forest Of Khowai District

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 22, 2022: Tripura police on Saturday recovered two country-made guns from the jungles of Sriram ADC village under Khowai district. However, nobody was arrested by the police.

Reportedly, acting on a tip off, TSR jawans and Mungiyakami police conducted a joint search operation in the deep forest of Khadai Sriram ADC Village at Atharamura hill under Mungiakami police station.

During an extensive search, two guns hidden in the forest were found. Police recovered two guns and brought them to Mungiakami police station. But where did it come from and for what reason were the two guns kept in the forest was not ascertained.

The recovery of the gun has caused a stir in the entire area under Mungiakami police station. Where did these guns come from in the deep forest of Atharamura hills, it will come out through the police investigation.

Meanwhile, the question has started to arise more, what conspiracy is going on using these two guns. Maybe some well-informed quarters are not ruling out the possibility of any terrorist program using these weapon. However, the concerned people think that the real mystery will be revealed gradually after the police investigation.