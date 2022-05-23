Assam-Based Entrepreneur Unveils Tea Made With ’24-Carat Gold Flakes’; Costing Rs 2.5 Lakhs/Kg

NET Web Desk

Assam-based tea entrepreneur – Ranjit Baruah has unveiled a tea, incorporating of edible pure gold flakes costing Rs 2.5 lakh per kgs.

Popularly termed as golden drink – ‘Swarna Panam’ offers unmatched taste experience to tea lovers. It incorporates fine blend of 24-carat edible gold flakes and is carefully blended with a rare Assam Black tea with honey notes.

Made from the finest tender tea leaves from the best tea clones, this special orthodox tea is withered in a traditional method and hand-rolled in cloth. The tea imbibes notes of jaggery and cocoa flavour with a dominant honey character, leaving a sweet after taste.

‘Swarna Panam’ tea comes in a ceramic white gold jar of 100 grams, a glass diffuser pot, a double-walled glass cup and a bronze spoon, packed in a black box. The 100 grams box is priced at Rs 25,000.

Its worthy to note that Ranjit Baruah worked in the tea sector for nearly two decades before becoming an entrepreneur. Baruah recently grabbed headlines when he launched a CTC tea named after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to “honour his gallantry and heroism” in the face of a Russian invasion.

In order to safeguard biodiversity and combat with the grave impacts of climate change, Baruah also introduced tea in the form of a plantable seed packet.