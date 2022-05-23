Assam CM – Himanta Biswa Sarma’s ‘Madrasa’ Remark Sparks Verbal War 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Minister for Water Resources, Parliamentary Affairs, Information & Public Relations, Printing & Stationery – Pijush Hazarika and Congress leader – Alka Lamba engaged in a verbal spat; after the latter slammed the Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma over his remark on madrasas and accused him of ‘polarization’.

“This is the Chief Minister of Assam, which is currently experiencing floods and is in desperate need of assistance. But he’s busy assaulting a certain community,” the Congress leader stated while retweeting a video of Sarma arguing that the word ‘Madrasa’ should be abolished.

Responding to the statement, Hazarika remarked that “The situation is normal now. It has become a tradition of Congress (leaders) to malign the image of Northeast (NE) by sitting in an AC room in Delhi. We will not tolerate this in the ‘New India'”.

“@LambaAlka Sir, instead of sitting in the social media chamber, I am inviting you to come to Assam. Only for some change, if you show the courage to come on the ground, it will also benefit your party which is not yet visible at the grassroots level.” – he further added.

In the aforementioned video, Sarma can be seen claiming that if the phrase remained in the minds of children, they would not be able to become physicians or engineers.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, the Assam CM stated “I have always advocated for the abolition of madrasas, where religious indoctrination takes precedence over official education. It is not a problem if you teach the Quran at home. Children should be exposed to science, mathematics, and other fields of education.”