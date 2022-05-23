Assam Floods : Dima Hasao Railway Networks To Be Restored By July 10; Connecting Tripura, Manipur & Mizoram 

NET Web Desk

Residents of Tripura, Manipur & Mizoram expressed relief after the central administration sanctioned Rs 180 crore for restoration of mountain railway tracks damaged due to massive landslides and flash floods; which was triggered by heavy rains along Assam’s Dima Hasao district.

The funds will help in restoring the dilapidated railway networks along the region, which was ravaged as a result of the natural catastrophe.

Meanwhile, the citizens of Tripura have extended their gratitude to the Union Minister of Railways – Ashwini Vaishnav and the Assam CM – Himanta Biswa Sarma; and are currently experiencing a surge of optimism.

Its worthy to note that the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced the same; and mentioned that the Railway Ministry has assured to complete the restoration work of railway network in Dima Hasao district by July 10 this year.

“Repairing the damaged portions of the vital rail link will restore connectivity between Barak and Brahmaputra valleys of Assam and reconnect Tripura, Mizoram and parts of Manipur with the rest of the country,” added Sarma.

Its worthy to note that after floods ravaged the state in mid-May, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) suspended all trains through Lumding-Badarpur Hill Section to Barak Valley, Tripura, Mizoram, and Manipur.